Lesotho: We Are Not Ready to Restart Soccer Leagues - Mohapi

Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi says they are not yet ready to resume local league's action.

Local football leagues were indefinitely halted mid-March 2020 on the back of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The government went on to impose a national lockdown starting 30 March and this meant all sporting activities were banned, including soccer.

However, Lesotho has recorded just four cases of Covid-19 with two already recovered and expectations are that now that the government lifted the lockdown on 5 May, sporting activities would gradually resume.

On Tuesday Mohapi told the Lesotho Times that LeFA met with the National Emergency Command Centre (NECC) to discuss the presentations for resumption of soccer action on Monday and they are now awaiting feedback.

Mohapi said even if they get a greenlight to resume league action, there would still be several issues that must be addressed.

"We are not ready as yet, not now," Mohapi said.

"Resumption would also be in stages. It would be systematic and not just flipping a switch."

He said they will first have to start by educating all stakeholders to ensure everyone's safety before they open.

Mohapi said the education will then have to be followed by the testing and screenings.

"It is only then we can say it would be safe to play and games can resume their training sessions. This process can take up to three weeks and the remaining matches would be played in three weeks," Mohapi said.

Econet Premier League teams are left with eight matches each while A Division teams are left with a maximum of three matches each.

Last month LeFA announced that the extension of the league season from 31 May to 31 July but Mohapi said should a need arise; the dates could still be moved again.

He however, said they are also facing financial challenges that will require the disbursement of relief funds from FIFA and CAF.

"We are still awaiting the money from FIFA as promised. Nothing has come through so far. CAF is also yet to release any funds." Mohapi said.