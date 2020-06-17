South Africa: Safa Mourns the Passing On of Mike Mokoena

17 June 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

He was one of the founding member of the National Soccer League (NSL), and a long standing member of the Executive Committee.

Mokoena founded Free State Stars in 1997 and led them to promotion into the professional league in 1985.

"It is with great shock that we learned of the passing on of Mr Mokoena, a loyal servant of the game alongside the likes of the the late Petrus Molemela and many others. As the South African Football Association, we are deeply saddened by his unexpected death," said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan.

"Our sincere condolences to the Mokoena Family, friends and relatives, as well as the Free State Stars community. We know that the Province has lost a committed member of the game. You ran your race, you finished the course; may your soul rest in eternal peace."

Mokoena sold his club to to the league in 2002 when the PSL reduced the number of teams from 18 to 16, but he bounced back to football after buying the status of Ratanang Maholosiane and renamed it Free State Stars.

They returned to the PSL two years later.

Stars won the 1994 Coca Cola Cup, Baymed Cup in 2006 as well as the Nedbank Cup in 2018 with Mokoena as the chairman.

Free State Stars History:

Founded in 1977 in a small village of Makwane in an area then known as QwaQwa, the club gained promotion to the National Premier Soccer League in 1986

The team won the league cup (then known as The Coca-Cola Cup) in 1994 with Bunene Ngaduane leading the scoring charts

To avoid fixture congestion the club's franchise was sold to the Premier Soccer League in 2002

The following year, Mike Mokoena revived the club as he bought and renamed the franchise of National First Division side Maholosiane

FS Stars regained their Premiership status in 2005 after winning the Mvela Golden League

After a disappointing season in the top-flight, with the first team finishing bottom of the table, the club was relegated

The 2007-08 season however proved to be a huge success with Stars dominating the First Division and securing promotion to the Premier League once again

They also won the inaugural Baymed Cup in December 2006 beating FC AK in the final.

Honours under Mike Mokoena:

Nedbank Cup: Winners - 2018

Coca-Cola Cup: Winners - 1994

Baymed Cup: Winners - 2006

Mvela Golden League: Champions - 2004-05, 2006-07

Second Division: Champions - 1985

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.