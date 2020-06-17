South Africa: How South Africa in 2020 Compares With Singapore in 1995

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley

The difference between Singapore and South Africa, like much of the rest of the African continent, is in the nature of the policies pursued and the fact that sometimes unpopular policy decisions were made.

Thirty years on from its independence out of the collapse of the Malay Federation, by 1995 Singapore had transformed its economy, growing the average annual income of its citizens from $4,100 per capita to $29,500, nearly the same level as its former colonial master, Britain, which it was to overtake within a decade.

South Africa, by comparison, 30 years from the epoch-making events of 1990 has raised its real per capita income from $6,000 to just $7,400.

Whereas the share of the average South African of global per capita income amounted to 82% in 1990, this had fallen to under 70% by 2019. The share of Singaporeans more than quadrupled from 1965 to 400% three decades later.

There are of course differences between the two national circumstances.

One is geography.

It is, by definition, easier to extend governance over a small territory like Singapore's. Likewise, there are regional effects and defects. Singapore's region is upwardly mobile in development terms, whereas South Africa's is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

