South Africa: What You Should Know About Growing Indoor Plants and Gardening

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

"Caring for the plants and seeing them grow provides nurturing therapy", says gardener Megan Mackenzie. We speak to her and apartment farmer Nick Cutsumpas about everything you need to know to create your own green oasis at home, no matter the size of your space.

"Have you ever wondered how to find your centre?... I want to explore how people find inspiration, then reinterpret that in a floral arrangement!"

In his new show, Centerpiece, which launched on the American short-form mobile video platform Quibi on 18 May 2020, California-based florist, créateur, artist and owner of Bloom & Plume Coffee in Los Angeles, Maurice Harris sits down with creatives and artists to discuss their life journey - him, sitting on a chair, notebook in hand and pen ready; they, lying on a reclining chair in natural leather, body titled ever so slightly, the set resembling that of a psychologist office, bar Freud's and Piaget's books for retro soft furniture and... Flowers. Not too much, not in exaggeration - just enough to add Spring to the stage.

Following the conversation, Harris creates the most phantasmagorical, at times delicate and fragile, often powerful, multi-coloured and poetic floral compositions as a reflection of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.