South Africa: What You Should Know About Growing Indoor Plants and Gardening

"Caring for the plants and seeing them grow provides nurturing therapy", says gardener Megan Mackenzie. We speak to her and apartment farmer Nick Cutsumpas about everything you need to know to create your own green oasis at home, no matter the size of your space.

"Have you ever wondered how to find your centre?... I want to explore how people find inspiration, then reinterpret that in a floral arrangement!"

In his new show, Centerpiece, which launched on the American short-form mobile video platform Quibi on 18 May 2020, California-based florist, créateur, artist and owner of Bloom & Plume Coffee in Los Angeles, Maurice Harris sits down with creatives and artists to discuss their life journey - him, sitting on a chair, notebook in hand and pen ready; they, lying on a reclining chair in natural leather, body titled ever so slightly, the set resembling that of a psychologist office, bar Freud's and Piaget's books for retro soft furniture and... Flowers. Not too much, not in exaggeration - just enough to add Spring to the stage.

Following the conversation, Harris creates the most phantasmagorical, at times delicate and fragile, often powerful, multi-coloured and poetic floral compositions as a reflection of the...