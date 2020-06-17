South Africa: Govt Must Come Up With More Effective Ways of Supporting Small-Scale Farmers

opinion

While the country faces a looming food crisis, what is happening to those who received farms through land reform? And what needs to be done to support them so they can continue producing food and generating incomes?

Smallholder farmers and land reform beneficiaries have been greatly affected by the lockdown in South Africa. Disaster regulations have meant less mobility for these farmers, a drop in demand for produce, and, invariably, a loss of income. Smallholder farmers mainly supply informal markets, which include 'bakkie traders', street vendors, hawkers, people buying for traditional ceremonies, and niche markets such as restaurants.

On the other hand, the markets for large-scale commercial farmers have remained intact as supermarkets were declared an essential service from the beginning of the lockdown.

Seven days into the lockdown, on 2 April 2020, the regulations changed--now, informal traders could also trade. But this came with restrictions. Informal traders had to obtain permits, which was difficult since public transport was shut down. Without public transport, these traders had no means to travel to offices to acquire permits, and the police still harassed those who managed to get permits.

The spillover effect of this was that many land reform beneficiaries and smallholder...