Zimbabwe: Govt Dollarises, Introduces U.S.$75 COVID-19 Allowance for Civil Servants

17 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Government has with immediate effect introduced a US$75 Covid-19 allowance for all civil servants while their monthly salaries have been increased by 50%.

All government pensioners will be paid Covid-19 US$30 allowance.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the new adjustments.

"With immediate, all civil servants' salaries will be adjusted upwards by 50%. Additionally; all civil servants to be paid a flat non-taxable Covid-19 allowance US$75. All government pensioners to be paid a Covid-19 US$30 allowance," he said.

Civil servants including police and army officers were Tuesday shocked to find their June salaries had been slashed raising tensions in the public service sector.

More to follow...

