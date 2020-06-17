South African Youth Act for #BlackLivesMatter

analysis

On a cold and rainy June 16, Youth Day, a group of more than 100 people led by a youth movement called South African Youth For Black Lives Matter (SAYouthForBLM), in an act of solidarity braved the elements to protest against the violation of black lives and uphold the principles of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

On June 16 1976 thousands of black school-going youths marched to protest against the white supremacist apartheid system that subjugated black people and a Bantu education system that insisted on teaching learners in Afrikaans.

Organised by the South African Students Movement which was supported by the Black Consciousness movement, students organised themselves for a day of mass protest to culminate at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. In response, the police used teargas and subsequently fired live ammunition into the gathering of students. On that day it is estimated that despite an 'official' figure of 176, more than 500 unarmed youth were killed as they renounced an unjust and oppressive system.

The Black Lives Matter movement was ignited in 2013 in Sandford, Florida to protest against the acquittal of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin's murderer, by community watch volunteer George Zimmerman. Martin was shot by Zimmerman after an altercation ensued...