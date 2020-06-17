Namibia: Nanso Claims Damage After Fishrot Exposé

The president of the Namibian National Students' Organisation (Nanso), Simon Taapopi, says a newspaper article suggesting the student body got N$60 000 linked to the Fishrot scandal has potential to cause reputational harm to the organisation.

Taapopi claims the article published in The Namibian on Friday last week was malicious and demanded that the newspaper retracts the article and issue an apology to the organisation.

"We would like to express our dismay in your failure to give us a right of reply or an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

"While we recognise you gave such courtesy to the former secretary general of Nanso who served during the era of the alleged transaction, we view it as malice that the same was not afforded to the current leadership of the organisation.

"Should this courtesy have been extended to us, it would have been made clear to your journalists that Nanso did not receive the funds in question," he says.

Taapopi says that following the publication of the article, Nanso launched an immediate investigation into the allegations and its preliminary findings proved that Nanso did not receive any funds in its bank account on 27 November 2017 as reported by the newspaper.

He says Nanso's bank records from 31 October 2017 to 31 December 2017 are available for scrutiny and can be provided upon request.

"It is imperative that as a reputable newspaper in Namibia, the journalists who investigated and subsequently published the article, must have ensured that the public was provided with the bank account details and the name of the account holder to which the alleged monies were transferred.

"Upon completing this investigation and making that information public, thereafter, The Namibian has the ethical responsibility to print a retraction and issue an apology to Nanso," he says.

Taapopi says while Nanso acknowledges and appreciates the role the newspaper plays in uncovering corruption, the newspaper's reporting should not cause reputational damage to Nanso.

"Our right to approach a competent court of law for relief under the laws and statutes of the Republic of Namibia remains reserved," he says.