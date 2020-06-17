Namibia: Tax Returns Deadline Pushed to Sept

INDIVIDUALS who have not submitted their 2020 annual income tax returns now have until September this year to do so, says the tax office.

Payments of tax on the other hand should, however, still be made on 30 June or taxpayers risk being flogged with late payment penalties and interest.

Individual tax returns according to the tax code are supposed to be submitted at the end of June every year, unless the tax office extends that deadline.

In an announcement made on Monday, the ministry's spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu, said Covid-19 disruption to the order of business as well as public demand were mainly the reasons why the deadline was postponed this year.

He said the push was also needed to allow all employers to submit employee tax returns - those used to match individual tax withheld and paid over to the state, and what was actually supposed to be withheld, and paid.

Shidhudhu said all employers should ensure that they submit these employee tax returns, as without them the verification of taxes paid would be difficult.

"It is important that taxpayers submit their tax returns as required by the law. This is the only way they will be able to determine whether they have paid the correct amount of tax or not," he said.

The ministry's spokesperson said, when taxpayers do not submit their annual returns they are breaking the law.

"If you do not submit your annual returns, you are contravening the provision of the Income Tax Act," he said.

The ministry has on countless times been accused of being slack and inefficient on assessing individual tax returns, as well as paying out tax refunds, but Shidhudhu said taxpayers should also understand the assessment processes.

"It does not mean that when one submits their returns they should automatically expect a refund, because refunds are paid out depending on the outcome of the assessment. We have been paying refunds and it is on record," he said.

There are more than 574 500 individual taxpayers in Namibia.

Shidhudhu also dismissed the notion that the ministry does not pay out income tax refunds.

"Total income tax refunds paid for instance between April and this week stood at N$95,8 million. So it is not true that the government does not pay refunds," he said.

The government expects to earn N$9,5 billion from individuals during the 2020/21 financial year and estimates are that the 2019/20 fiscal year brought in N$13,6 billion as income tax from individuals.

Shidhudhu said it is important for taxpayers to use the online Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas).

"It is very efficient. In the near future, the ministry will no longer accept manual submissions and it is important that taxpayers acquaint themselves with the portal," he said.

According to the tax code, tax returns can be submitted at offices of Inland Revenue countrywide or any magistrate's court.

