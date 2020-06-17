South Africa: One Woman's Brave Quest to Preserve Humanity and Discard Racial Selfishness

analysis

Writer and activist Elsa Joubert, who died of Covid-related causes in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 97, was a blessing to our country and to its beloved and cursed linguistic problem child, Afrikaans.

Elsa Joubert was born in 1922 in Paarl, the cradle of Afrikaans, three years before the official acceptance by the South African government of the language's existence. To a very large extent, her life was a juxtaposing of her love of the language to its evil usage and co-option by a government dedicated to denying and throttling the humanity and very existence of its citizens through the doctrine of apartheid.

It was a doctrine Joubert despised and opposed, in public and in her private life, leading to heartbreak, isolation and rejection by many white Afrikaans speakers, especially in the north of the country. Reading through her extensive oeuvre, one can see that she could not breathe, that she cared about what mattered most - the other, those of a different hue than her own, which surely must be the litmus test for placing humanity above self-interest.

It may well be argued that mere opposition was not enough; that the struggle should have been joined....