Namibia: Keetmanshoop Waives Municipal Fees

The Keetmanshoop Town Council has resolved to waive monthly advertisement and registration fees in an effort to ease the impact of Covid-19 on local businesses.

The council's public relations officer, Dawn Kruger, today announced all monthly fees for advertising boards will be waived from 1 July until 31 December.

She said the council decided to also waive penalties on late business registration and re-registration from 1 July to March 2021.

According to Kruger, all refuse removal charges will be restricted to two bins a month for the hospitality industry from 1 July to 31 December.