Namibia: Keetmanshoop Waives Municipal Fees

17 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The Keetmanshoop Town Council has resolved to waive monthly advertisement and registration fees in an effort to ease the impact of Covid-19 on local businesses.

The council's public relations officer, Dawn Kruger, today announced all monthly fees for advertising boards will be waived from 1 July until 31 December.

She said the council decided to also waive penalties on late business registration and re-registration from 1 July to March 2021.

According to Kruger, all refuse removal charges will be restricted to two bins a month for the hospitality industry from 1 July to 31 December.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.