Namibia: Fishcor Boss Implicated in COVID-19 Fugitive's Escape

17 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Fishcor acting chief executive officer Paulus Ngalangi has been implicated in the transportation of alleged South African fugitive who tested positive Covid-19.

This was confirmed to The Namibian by the //Kharas police commander commissioner David Indongo.

Indongo said a police officer also allegedly assisted the fugitive. The officer and Paulus are now in quarantine.

"He (Paulus) is the owner of the car that transported the fugitive and he was behind the steering wheel," Indongo said.

The commissioner added that he could not confirm whether the two were bribed to transport the fugitive.

"However, if investigations reveal that they were indeed bribed, obviously they are going to be charged... (sic)," he said.

