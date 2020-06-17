South Africa: Threat Left During Break-in At WC Judge President Hlophe's Former Registrar's Office

analysis

A mysterious break-in occurred at the offices of Western Cape High Court Manager, Valerie Noah, former registrar to Judge President John Hlophe, targeting specifically her computer.

A break-in at the offices of Western Cape High Court Manager, Valerie Noah, former registrar to Judge President John Hlophe, has been confirmed by Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube as well as Provincial Commander Media Communication: Western Cape SAPS, Colonel Andre Traut.

SAPS did not confirm information that CCTV cameras, which offer coverage of the area where the office of Noah and her secretary are stationed, were inoperative on the day of the break-in.

Noah's secretary's office was ransacked on 9 June 2020. Daily Maverick has been reliably informed that the court manager's computer had either been stolen or "wiped" during the incident.

The intruder/s also left a threatening message in a diary opened on the date of the break-in. It appears from this page, and from the different handwriting, that either Noah's secretary or Noah was on leave.

"Watch your back" the burglar/s scrawled in large, erratic letters in red pen across the page.

SAPS have not disclosed the nature or details of the investigation simply replying that "the circumstances surrounding...