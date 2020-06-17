South Africa: 'There Is No Political Will' to Rid South African Education of Inequality

17 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Jacana Media hosted a Youth Day dialogue on education, online learning and the importance of decolonisation.

To mark Youth Day, youth development practitioner Pearl Pillay, and a researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra), Wandile Ngcaweni, spoke about the changing landscape of the education sector during Covid-19.

"The problem we've had in education is that the people at the helm [of education departments] are wholly inadequate," said Pillay at Jacana Media's inaugural Don't Shut Up Conversations.

A few years ago, Pillay told Ngcaweni, when Equal Education asked Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga how many schools did not have toilets, she couldn't answer.

"That is so indicative of how out of touch they are with the realities of students," said Pillay

While Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils resumed contact learning on Monday 8 June, provincial education departments were rushing to ensure that schools had adequate protective personal gear (PPE) and access to water so pupils and staff members can regularly wash their hands.

Under Level 3, 33% of students have returned to campus at higher education institutions.

But Ngcaweni thinks "forcing children back to schools is putting their lives in danger". Instead of rushing to have children back...

