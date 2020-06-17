Uganda: Two Arrested for Impersonating Ura Commissioner General

Two men have been arrested for allegedly creating a Facebook account in the names of the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki.

URA said Wednesday that the fake account was being used in an attempt to defraud the public through false promises of jobs and business opportunities with URA.

The two men paraded before journalists at URA headquarters were identified as Ronald Muhumuziibwe, 26 and Francis Mutambuzi, 38.

"Investigations have unearthed these two individuals and useful potential exhibits including seven used sim cards, four unused sim cards and six original National Identification cards have been recovered from them," Mr Ian Rumanyika URA's manager corporate affairs said.

He said police investigations had revealed that one of the suspects operates a sim card registration business and he takes advantage of clients' National Identification cards forgotten at his shop to fraudulently register sim cards which sim cards he then uses to contact and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

"A complainant who commenced interactions on April 27, 2020 with this "fake" Facebook account in an attempt to reach out to the Commissioner General was instead alarmed when the fraudsters running the fake account promised him a contract with URA for a kick-back of Shs 10, 000,000," he added.

He said the complainant contacted URA about the job before investigations ensued culminating into the duo's arrest.

"The suspects are to be charged under the Computer Misuse Act and the Penal Code Act," Mr Ian Rumanyika added.

The arrest comes just days after President Museveni said he was cleaning URA which had some corrupt officials.

Museveni, who was speaking after the 2020/21 budget reading, said he had now cleaned the corruption problem at URA. Referring to the commissioners as a crowd, Museveni said these commissioners were stealing instead of serving their people.

"There has been a lot of corruption in URA. That one I have cleaned. That one I have cleaned as we shall clean some of other places. Wherever there is corruption, we shall get you like we cleared the URA crowd. We're begging, begging as if they are doing us a favour instead of working for their country. Those young people who were given a great opportunity to serve their country, they were busy doing other things. So we have dispersed them, that URA crowd," Mr Museveni said.