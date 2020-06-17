Uganda: Residents Reject Setting Up of Telephone Mast Near Homes

17 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

Residents of Najeera II in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, have protested the installation of a telephone mast in the area, saying it is dangerous to their health.

American Tower Corporation (ATC), the company responsible for erecting and maintenance of telephone masts around the country, recently held a stakeholder meeting with residents of Kityo Close in Buwate, Najeera, to inform them about the mast they want to erect in the area.

Mr Amuza Baluku, the officer from ATC, told the residents that after receiving several complaints about the poor telephone network their area, the Uganda Communications Commission advised MTN to erect a mast in the area to improve their services.

But the residents rejected the proposal, claiming that radiation from the masts has effects on their health.

"You go and watch videos on YouTube about the impact of radiation on human health," Mr Tom Mukisa, a resident, said.

The residents unanimously rejected Mr Baluku's explanation, warning that they would sue the company if it persisted on putting up the mast.

