Tanzania: Sterling Show By Nominated MPs

WHEN you are trusted by the Head of State, you must strive your best to award the trust through a hardworking spirit.

This is exactly what the nominated members of parliament did during their tenure of service of the 11th parliament, which was dissolved by President John Magufuli.

Among the nominated MPs whose history will go down in memory for their outstanding services are Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who was a nominated MP and later appointed the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Joyce Ndalichako.

Others include Minister of Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Persons with Disability, Dr Abdallah Possi, who is currently the Tanzania High Commissioner to Germany, Mr Abdallah Bulembo, Ms Salma Kikwete, Ms Janeth Masaburi, Ms Anne Kilango and the former Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, the late Dr Augustine Mahiga.

Dr Mpango has recorded the best performance in managing the Ministry for Finance and Planning, which oversees all economic plans and manages the release of funds for various development projects.

He is among the nominated MPs who will be remembered in Tanzanian history for bringing about drastic economic changes in the country.

It is during his leadership that the country recorded high collection of revenues through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Plus, Dr Mpango has spearheaded various plans and strategies, which altogether aimed at effecting positive changes in the country's economy.

The application of EFDs, Electronic Tax Stamp (ETS) and campaigning for establishment and reviving of industries in the country are among many initiatives that have been implemented under his leadership.

Until April, this year, the government collected an average of Sh2.613 tril/-per month.

This is in accordance with Dr Mpango's revelation when tabling the 2020/21 general budget last week that until April this year, the government collected 93.2 per cent of the targeted Sh33.11 tril/-revenue collections for the current financial year. He said 26.4tril/- had been collected by April, 2020.

Another nominated MP who recorded high performance is Prof. Kabudi.

The don, who by then was the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, led the government team in the talks with Barrick Gold Corporation, the majority shareholders of Acacia Mining, to resolve a tax dispute and a ban on export of metallic mineral concentrates.

The two sides reached a consensus and the company agreed to pay the evaded tax to the government. In May this year, Barrick Gold Corporation paid 250bn/-, the first tranche of the 300m US dollar settlement.

Prof. Kabudi has also helped the government to renegotiate for government shares (between TTCL Corporation and Airtel).

The don has been playing a big role in representing Tanzania in various international meetings, which are crucial in strengthening diplomacy.

Prof. Ndalichako is among strongest ministers who lead sensitive ministries. Prof. Ndalichako has proved to the Head of State that his decision to nominate her as MP and head of the education docket was the best decision.

The country has witnessed the increase of ministry's budget and provision of quality education. Deputy Speaker, Dr Ackson, she is the second female deputy Speaker who lead the Parliament for four and half years.

She led MPs to approve various bills and endorsed a number of issues that are crucial for the country's development. Prof. Makame Mbarawa is among experienced and no nonsense ministers.

He led the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication before he was moved to the Ministry of Water. Prof. Mbarawa is among nominated MPs who have demonstrated high level of commitment and hard work.

The late Dr Augustine Mahiga was a devoted, talented and highly respected diplomat in Africa and the world at large. He applied his experience to move Tanzanian arguments in various international meetings.

Dr Mahiga's nomination was one of the good choices that the Head of State made. Dr Possi recorded good performance in serving people with disabilities. He was later moved to Germany as High Commissioner.

Other nominated MPs such as Ms Kikwete, Mr Bulembo, Ms Masaburi, Ms Kilango and others have also recorded good performance for the whole period in the House.