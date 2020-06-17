Tanzania: Mbao FC Coach Vows to Bounce Back After Loss

MBAO FC Assistant Coach, Agustino Malindi has assured the team's supporters and the management good results in their remaining eight matches of the just resumed Premier League.

Malindi, whose team failed to get good results in their four consecutive matches, said they will work very hard to win the remaining matches that he said will assure them to stay in the premiership.

Mbao FC lost 2-0 to Azam at Chamazi Complex over the weekend.

Malindi, the former Stand United and Mashujaa FC coach, said his team played very well despite failing to utilise the few chances they created.

He promised to work hard in improving the squad as well as in rectifying the mistakes that led to their 2-0 loss to Azam FC.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza Region to continue supporting their team in all their remaining matches.

They will play this Saturday against Police Tanzania at CCM Kirumba where they will play six other matches against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli FC.

Their away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Mbao who are sponsored by GF Trucks & equipment are still languishing in the relegation zone, whereby they are placed 19th on the league table after gathering 23 points from 30-game outings.

They have won five, drawn seven and lost 13 matches. In order for Mbao FC to survive in the Premier League they need to win at least seven matches.