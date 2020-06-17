Tanzania: Ups and Downs As 11th Parliament Curtain Falls

THE dissolving of the 11th Parliament on Tuesday marks the opening of the curtain for the October General Elections.

However, it is in record that some government officials and MPs were drilled following violation of parliamentary standing orders and other laws of the land.

Some officials were summoned before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to respond to queries over indiscipline statements, which in one way or another were translated into mocking the Bunge.

Also, some of the MPs were summoned to the committee for various reasons, including violation of the parliamentary standing orders.

Among the leaders and MPs who fell into Speaker Job Ndugai's trap include Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and former Arumeru District Commissioner, Alexander Mnyeti, senior local government leaders, three opposition members of parliament as well as the leader of the opposition MPs in the House, Mr Freeman Mbowe (Hai), Halima Mdee (Kawe) and Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban).

Speaker Ndugai bitterly condemned what he described as ill-manners by local government leaders and the opposition leaders, including opposition camp's office to the National Assembly.

Speaker Ndugai said there was a common trend among opposition legislators of disrespecting the Speaker, or people' acting in that capacity, asserting that it is high time they change their attitude.

He vowed to keep the House in order and not condone any more acts of unruliness in future.

"I don't want parliament to be like a church or mosque...it is my dream to see a vibrant House, where members engage in healthy debate for the betterment of the nation." He said.

Committee Deputy Chairperson, Almas Maige during the summoning of wrongdoers on 12th May 2017 said all the five legislators apologized after appearing before the committee at different times to answer allegations of using abusive language in parliament, and thereby belittling the third state pillar.

Dar es Salaam RC Makonda was summoned by the committee after allegedly remarking on Clouds TV programme that MPs tend to take naps while attending the National Assembly sessions, a statement that was interpreted as an insult to the legislators en masse.

But according to Maige, although Makonda had clearly breached section 26(e) of the Parliamentary Immunities , Powers and Privileges Act [CAP 296 R:E 2015], the fact that he cooperated with the committee during interrogation in late March and early April 2017, and apologised for his action, worked in his favor.

"The committee unanimously agreed that Paul Makonda be pardoned since he accepted his error, showed regret for his actions, and asked to be forgiven," the committee deputy chairperson said.

Arumeru DC Mnyeti was alleged to have taken to social media and called MPs stupid and asserted that they should stick to their responsibilities and not interfere with those of other public officials.

According to Maige, Mnyeti also cooperated with the committee during interrogation and acknowledged having made a mistake, and sought for forgiveness.

Mbowe, who is also chairman of the main opposition CHADEMA party, and Mdee appeared before the committee for allegedly violating parliamentary standing orders by insulting the Speaker during a heated East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) election.

Bulaya also went on record as showing lack of respect towards the Speaker. All were pardoned after accepting their offences and showing remorse, Maige said.

Maige told the House that Mdee's pardon came with a condition that if she commits any similar offence, she will be summarily suspended without being given another chance to defend herself before the committee, while Bulaya's pardon came with a warning letter.

In another development, the four workers from the opposition office camp, while typing the opposition camp's speeches on ministerial budget estimates, tended to insert derogatory language towards the chair of the Speaker and the House at large in those speeches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ndugai named the four as Onesmo Mbuya, Dorice Cornel, Jonathan Wilfred and Oliver Mwikira, who assist with research and documentation activities within the said office.

According to the Speaker, a thorough investigation had revealed that the quartet was behind the vulgar language contained in opposition camp documents tabled during the ongoing parliamentary session.

"These are people paid by parliament, but they use their time to belittle the Speaker, who pays them salaries every month...I cannot stomach such behavior," he stated.

He added that although he had forgiven them he would deal with them if the behavior continues.

He also warned that any opposition legislator who reads before the House a report laced with insults will be held personally responsible.