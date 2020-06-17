Sudan: Gunmen Kill Displaced Farmer in South Darfur

Kass / Beleil — Gunmen shot and killed a displaced farmer in Aradeeba in Kass locality in South Darfur on Sunday. Sheikh Abdelrahman Bakhour, head of the Kass camps, told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen came on camels and horses, and opened fire on a group of displaced people while they were working on their farms.

Ibrahim Mousa Abdelkarim was killed instantly. Others were wounded. The gunmen stole money, food, 31 goats, nine donkeys and other belongings of the displaced.

Governor Maj Gen Hashim Khalid vowed to arrest the perpetrators who killed one person and wounded ten others in another violent incident in Beleil locality in South Darfur on Sunday. He offered his condolence to the family of the victim yesterday. He stated that the localities of the state were divided on an ethnic basis.

Khalid also claimed that land and hawakir (communal land ownership rights) problems were solved when a peace accord was signed, and the farmers' rights were restored.

He expressed the hope that there will be no continuation of fighting and rivalry, but rather coexistence and creating social fabric.

The spokesman of the victim's family, Suliman Mohamedein, demanded the arrest of the alleged perpetrators, disarmament, confiscation of motorcycles, and a hand over of the farms to their original owners. He stated a complaint was filed with the Beleil locality police, but no one has been arrested so far.

