Sudan: Protest in North Darfur Against Violence in Camps for Displaced

17 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kabkabiya — People in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur organised a march to the locality offices yesterday to protest against the continued violence, assassinations, rapes, and beatings in the camps for the displaced.

Speakers at the ensuing vigil demanded that the coordinators of the camps and the native administration in Kabkabiya address the violence that the inhabitants face. They also called on the authorities to put an end to the violence, including attacks on farmers who work on their land.

They claimed that the police fails to fulfil its promise to arrest the perpetrators of the violence that took place in Gargara camp on Sunday.

The protesters announced that they will not end their sit-in in front of the Kabkabiya locality offices until their demands are met.

