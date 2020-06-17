Sudan: North Darfur Herders and Farmers Discuss Cooperation

Kutum / El Waha — The forum to discuss the relations between farmers and herdsmen in the localities El Waha and Kutum in North Darfur stressed the need to reduce frictions between the two groups.

This is necessary to secure that the crops of this agricultural season can be harvested, it was said.

When presenting the results of its work, the forum stated the need for joint actions to open paths and tracks so that herders can pass the farms while their cattle are not entering the farm lands.

Leaders of the native administrations, and representatives of both farmers and herders in Kutum and El Waha participated in the forum. They unanimously agreed on the need to enforce laws that deter transgressions. Adequate security forces in Kafwat and its neighbouring area must be deployed to protect the crops.

The participants also called for a special forum to address the issue of tracks and paths that were closed because of the war.

They advised the formation of local committees to protect crops and reduce frictions, make clear the exact locations of the tracks, and complete the collection of illegal weapons.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.