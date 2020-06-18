Kenya: Master Kg Promises to Treat His Kenyan Fans to Major Performance Soon

South African artiste, Kgaogelo Moagi better known by the stage name Master KG, is planning to visit Kenya in the near future to repay his fans for all the love they've shown him.

Master KG broke the good news to his Kenyan fans during a recent live TV interview. The artiste, who is famous for the hit Jerusalema, had very nice things to says about Kenya, a country he has never visited.

KENYAN TOUR

He promised his fans in Kenya that he will be coming soon for a major performance.

"To my fans in Kenya, I love you guys so much, I was supposed to come and perform there some time this year but I will come very soon. Thank you for the love and I won't disappoint you soon," he said.

During the interview Master KG singled out Sauti Sol and songbird Akothee as the Kenyan artistes he admires.

"I know Sauti Sol and Akothee. She (Akothee) is a very close friend and we share ideas. She also wanted to bring me there (Kenya) to perform," he said.

At only 24 years of age, the South African musician and producer has already produced record breaking hits and won a number of awards.

JERUSALEMA

Among the prestigious awards under his belt is the coveted AFRIMMA 2018 Award for Best Electro and Dance song for the hit track Skeleton Move.

At the end of 2019, Master KG, who some refer to as DJ Khaled of Africa, released the song Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo.

The song was an instant hit and has become a favourite to many of Master KG's fans across the continent and beyond.

"We did the song last year in August and dropped it in December, it was the biggest song in South Africa and it created a dance style that was trending everywhere from Portugal to Angola and even in Kenya and Rwanda. All countries all over the world love the song and I'm truly honoured," said Master KG.

In the song Master KG sings about Jerusalem which he calls his home. The remix and video of the song featuring Burna Boy will be out soon.

LUXURIOUS CARS

Master KG says he has grown up from the boy who used to fake illness to skip school into a successful artiste. He says his parents are immensely proud of what he has achieved as a musician.

"My parents support my music. As of now everything is paying off and I have even built for them a house. Music is calling and it's a dream come true for me," he said.

Currently, Master KG is working with a number of musicians in the continent, including Tanzanian Bongo artiste Ommy Dimpoz.

With success comes the riches and Master KG's net worth is now rumoured to be in millions of dollars. He is also a big lover of luxurious cars who owns a fleet of fuel guzzling machines.