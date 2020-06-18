Kenya: 120 Kenyan Students Stranded in Sudan to Be Evacuated

At least 120 Kenyan students from various universities in Sudan who are stranded following travel restrictions due to Covid-19 crisis could soon return home after Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and well-wishers heeded to their cries to be evacuated.

The students, who say they have run out of money with some facing depression, made an appeal on Sunday seeking assistance to be reunited with their families.

Most of the students are on scholarships and are unable to pay for the flight tickets which is range between USD530 and USD550 (about Sh56,000 and Sh58,000).

While addressing relatives and parents of some of the stranded students at the Constituency CDF offices at Sega, Mr Nassir said that plans are underway to ensure that the students get back into the country.

MAKING ARRANGEMENTS

"There has been a huge outcry concerning the students in Sudan. I have been in touch with the embassy and several airlines in an effort to get the students back.

"KQ seems to be fairly affordable and we are making arrangements to have them flown directly to Mombasa as 90 per cent of them are from this region with a few from Kwale, Lamu and Kilifi," Mr Nassir said.

Mr Nassir advised that the students be subjected to Covid-19 tests so that they may be allowed into the country after they are already certified to be safe so as to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine as directed by the government.

He added that together with his friends, they have been able to raise Sh1 million for the evacuation of the stranded students.

PAY FOR AIR TICKETS

"I have spoken to the student leadership in Sudan and we have agreed that we pay directly to KQ to facilitate their travel," Mr Nassir said.

Mr Badi Ali said his brother, who is in his third year of study at the University of Africa, has been stranded after the family was unable to facilitate his travel following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Abubakar Ali told the Nation that the cost of staying in Khartoum is becoming costly for his daughter, Ms Aisha Abubakar, who is pursuing a course in medicine and this forced them to seek help from the government to get them back home safely.

UNABLE TO RETURN

"This year has been a waste. Following the travel restrictions by President Uhuru Kenyatta my daughter could not make it back home. They were informed that studies may resume in September and will be conducted online," Mr Ali said.

Ms Rehema Mjai said her daughter, Ms Suhailah Salim, went to pursue a nursing course in Sudan in 2018.

She says due to Covid 19, she was suspended from her work and is unable to cater for her daughter's safe return.

On March 25th, the government of Kenya suspended all international flights in and out of country, with the exception of flights arriving to evacuate foreign nationals.