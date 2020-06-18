Kenya: Elite Athletes Put Kieni on the Map, but Lack Training Facilities

Despite being the home of a host of elite athletes and strong football clubs, Kieni Constituency in Nyeri County has no standard stadium.

Needless to say, in size, it forms 52 percent of the county.

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games medallists Boniface Tumuti and Margaret Nyairera and six-time Safaricom Lewa Marathon champion Philemon Gitia are a few big names from the area.

Their stories of how they made it to global competitions without proper training facilities near their homes can only be termed as miraculous.

Yet when these gallant athletes beat the odds and win medals at major events, they are hurriedly treated to grand homecoming parties attended by villagers and leaders.

Sadly, the promises made to support the athletes fade away no sooner than the last morsel of food is swallowed at those parties.

Though Kieni gets a relatively big share of the county's budget, community sports development and talent nurturing have never been a priority if the state of the local stadiums is anything to go by. These are Mweiga Stadium, also known as Wembley, Naromoru, and Mbiriri stadiums in Kabaru Ward.

Last week, during a fact-finding mission, Nation Sport established that the grounds neither have athletics tracks nor other necessary facilities required.

The first Nyeri County administration didn't do much for sports. The regime had a record three Sports County Executive Committee members within five years who left full trays of unfulfilled promises.

The current administration has shown interest in improving local stadiums, however, the budgetary allocation for sports has not gone far enough.

"I agree there is a need to have a standard stadium in Kieni. We are considering upgrading Naromoru since it has ample space and is easily accessible," Nyeri County Government Governor Mutahi Kahiga said.

Although he did not quantify how much his government intends to inject towards the upgrading stadiums, the county boss termed the project as a priority so that they can tap talent and enhance sports development in the area.

Already, the county has secured the facility with a chain-link fence and has constructed an ablution block at total cost of Sh2.9 million from the 2019/20 financial year.

On the other hand, Mweiga Stadium has been encroached on over time by developers and social amenities.

Recently, its lower section was hived off to pave the way for a matatu stage, reducing chances of expansion in the future.

The county government spent Sh2.5 million in the last financial year to improve the stadium's drainage, repair the dais, and level the field.

Local volleyball player Erick Machira said that since the stadium is inside Mweiga town, it plays a major recreational role for the youth.

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to have major volleyball and football tournaments here particularly on weekends. All we want is for the county government to maintain it," he said.

Youth leader Kui Mary decried the lack of a proper stadium in the entire constituency, saying it is hampering development of talent and consequently kill dreams.

"We should have big football teams and many athletics stars in this area because we have good weather conditions. Sports facilities are a good reason for the youth not to migrate to urban areas and instead fine-tune their talents at home," she said.

Mary said for years, sports facilities used to be open playgrounds that were often used as venues for political rallies and public barazas.

And now with no activities going on due to Covid-19, the grounds have been neglected and have turned into grass fields since they do not have caretakers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Left without a choice, upcoming and elite runners have either migrate to other areas like Nyeri, Nyahururu, or Iten to access tracks for speed work. Others who cannot afford to travel have quit the sport out of frustration.

Naromoru-based marathoner, Philemon Gitia, said presently the situation has worsened since there is no single stadium with a well-maintained track in the county.

"The Sports department ought to ensure there is at least one usable stadium for athletes to use and for other sports. There should be no excuses because there are enough stadiums in the county," Gitia said.

For years, runners used either Ruring'u, Ihururu or Karatina stadiums for speed sessions but none of the stadiums is in a good state.

The region is conducive for high altitude training.