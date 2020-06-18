Kenya: Muyoti Praises FKF for Empowering Coaches

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has lauded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for empowering local coaches.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder is among youthful coaches in the Kenyan Premier League who have benefited from Confederation of African Football (Caf) sanctioned training courses courtesy of FKF.

"Some people assume if you were a player, then automatically you are qualify to be a coach. That is not always the case. The transition from playing to coaching is a process and needs knowledge and training."

"In this regard, I am glad to have attended the CAF 'C' level course with a number of former players. It was very educative and went along way to build our capacity," he said.

AFC Leopards coach Antony Kimani is also elated to have taken part in the courses and says the high number of former players who benefited from it is equally inspiring.

"It was an important training. It has raised our knowledge and put us at another level. Seeing a number of former players undertake the same training was also refreshing. It built their ability to coach even if they are not already doing it now," said the former Mathare United player.

Tom Juma, another former international, praised the current FKF regime for organising the courses.

"There was a big vacuum as previous regimes never bothered to organize for such courses and most the most recent ones have made a different even at the grassroots level. And when you look at the numbers trained, you realise there are many people and that it will make a big difference in their lives."

Bidco coach Antony Akhulia another recipient of the courses said he had learnt new techniques that helped him improve his coaching skills.

"I benefited a lot. It has helped me to look at coaching from a different perspective," said Akhulia, who recently helped Bidco to qualify for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Other coaches who have benefited from the coaching courses FKF has offered in the past four years include Evans Mafuta (Nairobi Stima Asst. Coach), Rix Kanuli (Shabana Asst. Coach), Ibrahim Shikanda (Bandari Asst. Coach), Kinero Abdalla (Modern Coast Asst. Coach), Godfrey Oduor (KCB Asst. Coach), Charles Okere (Tusker Asst. Coach), Fred Ambani (Wazito Asst. Coach), John Amboko (Nairobi City Stars Asst. Coach), George Maina (Naivas Coach), and Pascal Ochieng (Posta Rangers Asst. Coach).