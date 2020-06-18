Kenya: Polack Wins Coach of the Month Award

17 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack has stocked his personal cabinet trophy once again this season after belatedly picking the February Fidelity Insurance coach of the month award.

This is the third Coach of the Month award for Polack, who joined Gor Mahia in August last year, replacing Turkish Cypriot tactician Hassan Oktay.

The award, which ought to have been issued in March, had to be deferred after coronavirus pandemic broke out in China and swept through the world halting sporting activities across the globe.

The insurer in conjunction with Sports Journalists Association took great care in awarding the Gor Mahia tactician with all health regulations issued by the government taken into account.

Polack had scooped a double last year after clinching the award in October and November.

Despite losing 3-1 to Sofapaka in the month, the English man guided the record champions to garner an unassailable 10 points courtesy of three wins and a draw.

Gor began the month with a convincing 3-0 win over Nzoia Sugar, before bowing to Sofapaka.

Their efforts to return to their winning ways were put off by Western Stima, who forced a one all draw in the third match.

However, Gor wrapped the month with identical 3-2 wins over Zoo FC and Stima to give Polack an edge over the rest.

The former Asante Kotoko coach beat youthful AFC Leopards tactician Anthony Kimani to the award. The latter guided Ingwe to gather nine points out of a possible 12 thanks to the wins recorded over Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar.

Kimani would have won his first coach of the month award, but losing to Tusker by a solitary goal in the second match of the month struck the difference between him and Polack.

Veteran tactician and former Bandari technical director, Twahir Muhiddin came in third after scooping eight points. Muhiddin was serving as an interim manager following the suspension of Bernard Mwalala in January.

Bandari were however unbeaten in the month after registering one all draws to Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz, before sinking KCB(2-1) and Mathare United(3-1) in their last fixtures of the month.

