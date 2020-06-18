South Sudan: Leader of New Rebellion Killed in Operation

South Sudan's businessman and the chairman of 7th October Movement Kerbino Wol was killed by government forces in Rumbek East County, the military confirmed.

The Army spokesman. Maj Gen Lul Ruai, said Mr Wol and his two fighters were killed in the Ayen Mayar Village after four-days' offensive.

"Wol has been engaging our forces from 16th Infantry of the 6th Infantry Division for the last four days. We have been fighting him from 11th and yesterday [Sunday] was the success of our operations.

"He died with two others fighters, including a local youth leader, who had been hosting him in his house."

He said the wife and the son of the local youth leader were wounded in the crossfire during the operations and were seeking medical attention in Rumbek.

Last week, Wol launched the 7th October Movement, an armed opposition aimed at fighting for the rights of the South Sudanese alleging marginalisation by President Salva Kiir's administration.

The late Wol was on June 11, 2019 sentenced by South Sudan's High Court to 15 years imprisonment following accusations of security threat.

However, in January this year, President Kiir granted him an amnesty together with Mr Peter Bair and several other prisoners.

Wol, while a captain in the National Security Service (NSS), was accused of inciting violence which led to a standoff between detainees and soldiers at the NSS headquarters in Juba on October 7, 2019.

He was subsequently arrested and convicted.