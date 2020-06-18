Kenya: High COVID-19 Numbers in Kenya Linked to Flouting Rules

The high number of Covid-19 positive cases being recorded in the country has been attributed to Kenyans non-adherence to the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health, says Dr Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary

Wednesday, the country recorded 184 positive cases, the highest ever since its first case on March 13 bringing the case-load to 4,044. This was out of 2,518 samples tested in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative samples to 124, 474.

Dr Aman during a press briefing Wednesday said Kenyans have gone back to their normal and should be ready for the worst.

"When we tell you to put on a mask, stop social gatherings and stay at home, it is not that we are policing you, we are instead protecting you," Dr Aman said.

He continues: "The rise in the figures have the potential to quickly overwhelm our health facilities. We do not want to see this happening because once it gets here, it's our people who are going to suffer."

A spot check by the Nation revealed that markets, more so the ones in Nairobi are operating as usual with many traders not observing the social distance rule.

In hotels, the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health are not being followed, it is business with most of them full to capacity, no sanitisers and most workers do not have masks.

In the matatu industry, passengers are not observing social distancing rule and buses are carrying excess passengers

"We are appealing to Kenyans to observe the measures because we are heading to a danger zone, a situation that we must all be worried about. We must not allow this to happen," Dr Aman said.

He said the rise in the positive numbers is a clear indication that community transmission is well established within us.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had earlier warned Kenyans not to buy from traders who are not observing the measures or eat from restaurants breaking the rules.

"This is your money and you need to protect yourself as a Kenyan. When you get to the market and a trader does not have a mask or a designated area for buyers to wash their hands, don't buy from them, with this they will learn and adhere," said Mr Kagwe.

Out of the 184 positive cases, 111 were recorded in Nairobi, Mombasa 19, Kajiado 14, Meru 13, Kiambu nine, Busia six, Nakuru four, Machakos three with Kwale, Garissa, Kisumu, Taita Taveta and Vihiga counties recording a case each. Vihiga became the 40th county to record a Covid-19 case Wednesday.

In Nairobi the cases were recorded in Wetlands 33 followed by Kibra 19, Langata 18, Embakasi East 15, Dagoretti North 12, Kamukunji four, Madaraka, Starehe, Embakasi Central, recording two each while Roy Sambu, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South recording a case each.

Mombasa's 19 cases are from Mvita nine, Changamwe four, Likoni and Nyali two cases each with Kisauni and Jomvu recording a case each.

In Meru all the 13 cases are from Imenti North and in Kajiado all 12 cases were from Kajiado Central.

In Kiambu, the nine cases are from Lari (three), Juja had (two) with Kabete, Kikuyu, Limuru and Kiambu town recording a case each.