Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda Records Least Number of Cases in Three Weeks

Rwanda on Wednesday, June 17 has recorded three new coronavirus cases in as many days.

This brought the tally of confirmed cases to 639 countrywide.

On the same day, nine patients were discharged from treatment centres after recovery, increasing the overall recovery count to 347.

All these new cases were drawn from 2,508 sample tests that were run on Wednesday, as per the daily update by the Ministry of Health.

In total, the country has since the first Covid-19 on March 14 taken 99,309 sample tests of the pandemic and among those 639 were detected as positive cases, of whom 347 have since recovered.

As Rwanda is counting 290 Covid-19 patients still in treatment centres, two people have so far succumbed to the virus.

The last week was characterized by an upsurge in confirmed cases, compared to previous days. In only four days, Rwanda reported a total of 129 confirmed cases mainly from Rusizi district, the western part of Rwanda, part of which is currently under lockdown.

On the global scale, the virus has been contracted by 8,339,939 people worldwide whereas 4,363,316 have recovered from the virus. The world has reported 448,420 deaths due to coronavirus.