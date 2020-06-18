Tanzania: Political Parties Laud NEC, Trash Biases Rumours

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC), has received praise from a cross-section of political parties, in addition to asking it to reinforce rules and regulations, which facilitate a free and fair general election.

Airing their views, leaders from 12 political parties also trashed rumours that the electoral body had not involved them on the preparation of code of conduct for political parties-a key document during elections.

"We were given the document as part of the reviewing process of the 2015 code of conduct. All parties independently participated in the preparations of the document and presented their views, where NEC responded to all the matters that we raised in written form ...it was through our feedback that NEC was able again to develop new codes of conduct that we all signed," said Abdul Mluya, Secretary-General for Democratic Party (DP).

He said no party was forced to sign the document as each had the right to oppose, where it was deemed unfit, but all ended well.

Elaborating further, Mr Mluya sent praise to NEC and the government for build a permanent structure, which he said would make it operate more independently.

However, Alliance for Tanzania Farmers Party (AAFP) Secretary-General, Rashid Rai, commenting trashed claims that some political parties were forced to sign the document, saying: "I believe the political parties shouldn't start looking for an excuse to mar the forthcoming general elections... my party is in full-support of NEC.

"As political parties, we have absolute confidence in NEC and we agreed that the commission run all the election laws, rules and regulation to ensure that elections are held peacefully." On his part, United Democratic Party (UDP) Chairman, John Cheyo, applauded NEC and the government for the creativity to put in place a structure that would help reduce unnecessary expenditures.

"I have been a leader for 20 years and this, I may say is the highest level of creativity and we must support the government and NEC as stakeholders," he noted. Reached for a comment, Ardhi University Project Manager, Godwin Maro, said that construction work of the main structure has reached 92 percent and that any time from now it can be open for public.

In a related development, the political parties which toured the ongoing construction work of the NEC headquarters in Dodoma includes the Democratic Party-DP, Alliance for Tanzania Farmers Party-AAFP, National Reconstruction Alliance-NRA, United Democratic Party-UDP, Alliance for Democratic Change-ADC, Attentive Democracy Party-MAKINI, Union for Multiparty Democracy-UMD, Peoples Voice-SAU, United Peoples Democratic Party-UPDP, National League for Democracy-NLD, Tanzania Labour Party-TLP, and Social Party-CCK.