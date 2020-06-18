Tanzania: JPM - Much Success Recorded in Judiciary

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has underscored great achievements the government attained within five years of his administration in the legal sector, in particular the Judiciary of Tanzania, in dispensing justice to the people.

In his address to the nation when dissolving the 11th Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday, the Head of State mentioned the achievements as significant reduction of corruption acts, delays and framing of cases, as well as the problem of congestions of inmates.

Dr Magufuli pointed out, for example, that in dealing with the delay of cases, the government appointed 17 new judges of the Court of Appeal and other 52 judges of the High Court, as well as employing 859 judicial officers, including 396 magistrates.

Furthermore, he said, the government constructed two new High Court buildings in Mara and Kigoma regions and four other buildings in Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Shinyanga and Sumbawanga regions were renovated.

He further explained that five Resident Magistrate Court buildings were constructed, 15 buildings housing district courts and 18 other buildings for primary courts were also built.

The government also established a mobile court which has been operating in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions and until March 2020, 337 cases were registered and those heard were 274.

"I congratulate the Judiciary for taking steps to reduce the pilling up of cases and enhancing the use of Information and Communication Technology, which has not only accelerated the process of conducting cases but also reduced the problem of corruption amongst judicial officers," President Magufuli said.

In an effort to address the problem of delaying cases, the president signed a certificate to strengthen the Attorney General's Office and the National Prosecutions' Office and also to establish the Office of the Solicitor General

The signing of the certificate, he said, had increased productivity and brought about greater efficiency in the supervision and management of cases in courts as well as in the arbitration tribunals, both domestically and abroad.

Furthermore, over the last five years, the government pardoned 42,774 inmates who were serving various prison terms, thus, reducing congestions in prisons.

The president also revealed that the National Prosecutions Office dropped cases for 2,812 remand prisoners after inspecting prisons and listening to the challenges the inmates were facing.

"I am using this opportunity to congratulate the chief justice, principal judge and other judges, magistrates, the attorney general, director of public prosecutions and solicitor general for strengthening the justice system in the country," Dr Magufuli said.

During the period under review, the government also intensified the fight against corruption and economic sabotage.

The president recalled that when he inaugurated the Parliament in November 2015, he promised to establish the Corruption, Economic and Organised Crime Court.

The court, he said, was set up in 2016 and had so far received 407 cases, of which 385 had already been heard.

In addition, the president said in the fight against corruption, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), opened 2,256 cases

Among the cases, 1,926 had already been decided and the government has won 1,013 of them.

President Magufuli also disclosed that over the past five years, the PCCB saved 273.38bn/-, including money that was siphoned from farmers.

Furthermore, he said, the Bureau confiscated 899m/-, 1,191,651 US dollars, 4,301,399 EURO, eight houses worth 11.6bn/-, five vehicles worth 126m/-as well as 69 plots.

"We have been able to recover government property owned by individuals or institutions illegally, including 98 houses and buildings, notably Mbeya Hotel, 23 farms, 298 plots, three companies, as well as 69 warehouses," the president said.

Similarly, the president also mentioned the amount of funds and assets that had been seized, pending the completion of legal procedures as 52.7bn/-; 55.8 million US dollars; 4.3 million EUROS, 75 cars, 41 houses, 47 plots and 13 farms.

"This, of course, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fight corruption. I congratulate the Judiciary of Tanzania, the PCCD, the National Prosecutions Office, the Police Force and the general public for achieving in this battle," he said.