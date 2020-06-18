Tanzania: Tanga's Largest Cement Firm Starts to Pay Compensation

18 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Tanga

TANGA Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigela, said yesterday the compensation of 94 residents to pave way for construction of largest cement firm in East Africa was at final stage.

The RC said the Chinese based company Sinoma and Hengya Cement, undertaking the project, finalised payment procedures for the residents of Mtimbwani, Mkinga District who gave their land for cement factory project four years ago.

"We want to see this project being implemented and ultimately grow so that residents could benefit economically," Mr Shigella said.

According to the RC, in making the investment possible Amboni and Mtimbwani agreed to provide 280 acres and 1,000 acres respectively.

Hengya plans to build a cement factory with a capacity to produce 7.0 million metric tonnes annually and also a power plant that can generate electricity using coal.

Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) Executive Director, Mr Geoffrey Mwambe, recently toured the region and also announced plans by another Chinese car manufacturer Jangsu Automobile Company (JAC) to set up plant in the Hengya's industrial park.

"Hengya enjoys a working relationship with JAC with whom we have had talks about setting up a car assembly plant in the country.

"So on top of producing cement and generating electricity, Hengya, will also construct an industrial park which will be used by JAC to set up car assembly plant," Mr Mwambe said.

The talk for compensating the residents included all parties plus the investor and the public. Also, Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) played a big role to make sure both parties reached a settlement.

Among other things, TIC and Tanga regional authorities have also been working together to counsel other government authorities to help in overseeing that construction of the cement factory and power generating plant using coal in the area is expedited.

