Tanzania: Mwinjuma to Launch Wisdom Musica in Arusha

VETERAN dance music singer, Muumini Mwinjuma is among the top artistes expected to light up the stage during the official launch of the newly-formed band Wisdom Musica in Arusha on June 26th this year.

The big show, according to the organizers will take place at Orlando Gardens in Sakina, Azimio next Friday, when the new ensemble is to be introduced to the members of the Arusha public, who are looking forward to see an exciting show after three months of Corona blues.

Nyoshi El Sadaat, who was touted to take the helms of the new group, will also perform during the launch in Arusha, alongside Muumini Mwinjuma, a syrupy voiced singer with more than 30 years in showbiz business.

The new outfit 'Wisdom Musica' band, of Arusha had been shopping for more experienced musicians to supplement its own lineup and has pulled in potential artistes from Dar-es-salaam including the famous Nyoshi El Saadat.

Humphrey Nyuchi is Wisdom Musica's director, and has confirmed that the inauguration of the new band will take place as scheduled and that all the necessary preparations have been completed. In future, the band intends to bring to Arusha singers from Nigeria and Botswana in order to provide variety of musical test to the audience.

The Congolese, Nyoshi will be taking over the leadership of the Wisdom Musica band. "We are hiring the three top entertainment personalities so that Arusha can compete with Dar-es-salaam and thrash the latter black and blue," boasted Nyuchi, explaining that, they are not going to compete with other bands of Arusha that is why they are scooping artistes from Dar and across the border.

Speaking recently during a soft launch ceremony, the Band's General Manager Cletus Wilbert, representing their Director, Humphrey Nyuchi, described the band as being a 12 piece ensemble, comprising of six vocalists and six instrumentalists.

The band's initial line-up includes Francis Kandidus Komba, the guitarist; Khalid Shaibu Muhumba, Guitarist, Awadh Marijan Seleman, another guitarist; John Charles Ngosha, the drummer; Elias Shaaban Shaster, drummer; Said Shaaban Lamba, singer; Awadh Seif Mbulu; Singer and Simphorian Novatusy Mwambaluka, who is also a singer.

Others in the band members are Rama Peter Balala, singer; Jarafi Idrisa Mbaruku,(singer); Maria Fidelis Msafiri, (singer); there is also the band Manager, Selemani Shaibu Muhumba.

During the previous event to introduce the new band at Dhahabu Resort, veteran singer Ali Choki, popularly known as 'Mzee wa Farasi was invited to offer advice and took part in some of the band's songs, including his own cover versions. Since time in history, Arusha was lagging behind in musical performances, the regions' only portfolio is the defunct Kurugenzi Band of the 70s and 80s as well as the army band of Les Mwenge Jazz.