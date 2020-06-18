Tanzania: JPM Kicks Off Reelection Bid

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Wednesday launched his bid for a second presidential term after picking nomination forms at the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party's headquarters in Dodoma.

Shortly after collecting the forms, President Magufuli, who completes his first five-year term of presidency in October this year, told a few party members that he is running again to fulfill an obligation of implementing the party's 2020-25 manifesto.

The President will need at least 250 party members in good standing in 12 regions, at least two of which must be from Zanzibar, to endorse his nomination and return the forms before the deadline.

Dr Magufuli has 17 days to collect signatures of the guarantors from the twelve regions, and revealed yesterday that he would kick-start the exercise in the country's Capital before proceeding to other regions.

"I thank God for this opportunity and I ask Tanzanians to pray for me because this is another tough and difficult journey. I believe the Almighty God will enable me to get through," he stated.

Presenting the nomination forms to Dr Magufuli, the party's Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally that he has to obtain sponsors from 12 regions of which two must be from Zanzibar.

According to the CCM constitution, members of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and the General Assembly are not allowed to sponsor presidential candidates.

A recently released timetable showed that candidates are supposed to return forms on June 30, before CCM starts its NEC meeting on July 12.

With a good track record since assuming the presidency, Dr Magufuli enters the presidential race as a clear favourite.

He has walked the talks, delivering on most of his promises. The splendid performance of his fifth-phase government has apparently won the hearts of majority Tanzanians.

Under his steady leadership, the government has efficiently executed a number of development projects and made significant changes in transport infrastructures, education, and health in just a period of five years.

During the past four and half years, water availability in rural areas has increased from 47 per cent to 74 per cent and in urban areas the access has improved from 70.1 per cent to over 84 per cent.

President Magufuli's government also sped up investments in strategic projects that target to improve the social and economic status of the country.

The construction of flagship projects is progressing well as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station is at 40 per cent of its construction while the first-phase of the Standard Gauge Railway from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro is scheduled to be finished in June next year.

The 7trn/- worth project is at an advanced stage of completion between Morogoro and Dar es Salaam and Morogoro to Makutupora in Singida.

The Morogoro-Dar es Salaam section of the SGR project is now at 78 per cent and some trials have also begun and the government plan is to ensure the project is completed by June next year.

The work on the Ubungo interchange, the first of its kind in the country, has reached 77 per cent and will cost 247bn/-.

Some other projects implemented by the government include a 270bn/- worth Selander bridge and Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, Mfugale Bridge at Tazara in Dar es Salaam.

On education, the fifth-phase government is lauded for introducing free education from primary to secondary education. As of last February, the government has spent over 1tri/- to implement the policy.

Since the number of enrollment increased following the fee free education policy, the government had to construct new classrooms, a move which saw the number of primary schools increased from 16,896 in 2015 to 17804 and secondary schools increased from 4708 in 2015 to 5330 currently.

His government has in the past five years managed to construct 40 new vocational colleges in the country, from 672 in 2015 to 712 currently.