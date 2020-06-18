Tanzania: Faidika Offers 40bn/-for Lending At Reduced Interest

18 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Dar es Salaam-based Faidika Microfinance institution has allocated over 40bn/- for lending to employees under a special scheme.

Faidika's Chief Executive Officer Mr Baraka Munisi, said yesterday that scheme operates as 'Mshahara Wako; Mkopo Wako' Literary meaning 'Your Salary; Your Loan' and will be issued within 24 hours after finalising application process.

"Faidika believes that everyone deserves access to financial products and services, therefore by using some of the available sophisticated technology systems, we are committed to reaching all Tanzanians with a view to improving their lives," Mr Munisi said.

Under the new lending scheme, Faidika will issue loans ranging from 200,000/- to 70m/-, while repayment are from within half a year to seven years.

Mr Munisi said the microfinance reduced interest rate will increase repayment period and in turn provide relief to their customers and improve lives.

"All you have to do to get a loan is to produce your employer's identification, one passport- size photograph, your latest one month salary slip, and your bank account statement at least for the past two months," the CEO said.

Mr Munisi also said that repayment of loans is cancelled if and when a debtor dies. In addition to this, Faidika will provide 200,000/- to the late borrower's family by way of condolence.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.