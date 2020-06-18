Tanzania: A-Level Enrolment Up 38pc

THE number of A-Level admission has increased by over 38 per cent, with enrolment for the 2020/21 academic year climbing up to 73,101 students from the previous 58,927.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr Selemani Jafo attributed the enrollment surge to the completion of construction work of 32 new high secondary schools across the country.

Announcing this year's high school and training institutions' selections, the minister said at least 121,251 students will advance to high school and various training colleges.

The number includes students who completed their ordinary secondary schools from public and private schools, foreign institutions and informal academic institutions, which had met required qualifications.

"About 425,072 students including 221,813 girls and 203,259 boys passed their 2019 O-level education examinations. About 48,683 students were private candidates," he revealed.

He told a press conference that 47.9 per cent of students who have been selected to join high schools are girls and 52.1 per cent are boys.

He went on to detail that 36,366 students will be joining high schools on science and mathematics combinations while 36,736 others will be advancing their knowledge in social science and business courses.

"About 1,572 students which include 685 girls have been selected to join special schools which require maximum academic performances... this number includes four students who have disabilities," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Students with special needs selected to join high schools according to the minister are only 183 majorities being boys-101.

He said 154 other students, including 59 girls, have been selected from an informal academic system that includes adult education.

The minister, meanwhile, directed directors from Kyerwa, Momba, Mtwara, Ubungo and Nanyamba councils to ensure they build and allocate sufficient budget for high schools in their respective districts before the end of January, 2021 to ensure more students are selected to join high schools.

Details issued by the minister also indicated that about 9,264 students were selected to join training institutions. At least 1,606 students will be joining four vocational training institutes for certificates, and 1,887 students will be admitted for certificates in health colleges.

About 1,350 students have been selected for science and technology certificates and 4,421 others will be attending primary school teachers training institutions.

The minister announced that all high school's students are required to be in schools by July 20th this year. The government set a one-month window (August 1-30, 2020) for training college students to change for their causes and colleges through an online process.

Also, all selected students will need to confirm their training nomination or lose their opportunities for reserved students.

Meanwhile, the minister said about 38,886 students have been selected to join other colleges operated under the National Council for Technical Education-NACTE.

The students will be undergoing training in the area of Urban planning, Environment, Land, Business, Community Development, Livestock, Fisheries and Agriculture.