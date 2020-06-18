Tanzania: Govt, House's Splendid Work Deserves Praise - Analysts

POLITICAL analysts and academicians yesterday commended both the 11th Parliament and the fifth phase government for serving the public diligently.

In separate interviews with the 'Daily News', they applauded the government for addressing even the most complicated matters without the need of House intervention.

The 11th Parliament, which was dissolved by President John Magufuli on Tuesday, still performed its tasks diligently and provided the much needed support towards smooth implementation of development projects by the government.

But according to political pundits and academicians, the MPs job was made easier by the government, which addressed various challenges and dealt with corruption related cases even before they were discussed in the House.

University of Dar es Salaam Lecturer, Dr Richard Mbunda said the Parliament did its job as required in the past four and half years.

He said the parliament is responsible for checking and challenging the work of the government, make and change laws, debate the important issues of the day, check and approve government budgets.

"The 11th Parliament has successfully managed to perform its duties as required for the past four years and half. We have witnessed a number of bills being tabled and passed in the House, I think they did a good job," he said.

The MPs participated in the debating and passing of more than 60 bills in the 11th parliament.

In 2017, the parliament approved two bills that enable the government to renegotiate contracts with mining and energy companies as the state sought a greater share of revenue from natural resources.

"These are some of the bills, which aimed at protecting the public interests in the mining sector, through such bills, it is quite clear that the parliament did its job well," he noted.

University of Dodoma Lecturer, Dr Paul Loisulie applauded the 11th Parliament for recording good performance but posed a challenge that the MPs did not have tough issues to discuss in the House since most of them were resolved by the government before being brought on their tables.

He said in the past, many scandals were unveiled in the House, but this time around, the government has been able to reveal and deal with such issues before getting into MPs hands.

"We witnessed the Head of State firing some ministers for various reasons including mismanagement of public funds like that of former Home Affairs Minister, Kangi Lugola who was fired over a dubious 1trl/- deal involving the ministry and a foreign company," he noted.

However, Dr Loisulie insisted that both the government and Parliament have fulfilled their duties responsibly.

University of Dar es Salaam Lecturer, Dr Zachalia Malima said the 11th Parliament worked closely with the government in the past four and a half years.

Dr Malima said it will remain in history books that it is the 11th parliament that brought the great revolution in the mining sector.

"It is through this parliament the laws were changed. Every Tanzanian is aware of the poor mining laws we had before. Our resources were exploited by using loop holes in our own laws.

Therefore such changes were very crucial, this is one of the best that the public is proud of the 11th parliament and the fifth government as well," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Malima added that the Parliament was also committed to fulfill its duties regardless of the challenges it encountered.

"The parliament continued with its activities at the time when colleges and schools were closed because of Covid-19. I once heard Speaker Job Ndugai saying the activities would continue even in his absence, meaning they were determined to finish the job to enable the government to continue with its plans of serving the public," he said.

Moreover, Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) Lecturer, Chakupewa Mpambije said the Parliament executed its duties diligently and that there were no big 'crashes' between MPs and the government as it used to be in the past.

He said Parliament managed to move its businesses easily because in most cases, the government came out clean in areas, which used to cause complications in the past.