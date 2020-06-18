Tanzania: Coast's Sesame Sales Expect to Double

COAST region's sesame sales are expecting to almost double in this season thanks to favourable weather conditions, though global price plummeted.

The region is expecting to harvest and sell over 10,000 tonnes of sesame through warehouse receipt system in this season compared to 7,326 tonnes in previous season that fetches 19.35bn/-.

Coast Regional Commissioner Eng Evarist Ndikilo said they are working around the clock to see that all sesames are sold out at the right time and price to benefit the farmers.

"The exercise of harvesting and collecting sesame is still going on. We are estimating that this year the harvests will surpass 10,000 tonnes.

"So far, we have done all the necessary arrangements and preparations to see that our farmers are benefitting from their labour and we have no doubt that we will succeed," Eng Ndikilo said.

The RC was speaking at the launching of the first sesame auction which was conducted in Kibiti district and attended by Mkuranga District Commissioner (DC) Mr Philberto Sanga, Kibiti DC Mr Gulamhussein Kifu and Rufiji District Executive Director (DED) Mr Salum Rashid, government officials, sesame farmers, representatives from buying companies, and banks representatives.

He said that some of the harvests have already reached main warehouses while others are still being kept in Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) due to transport challenges.

The RC gave directives that all sesame which failed to reach main warehouses to be sold at AMCOS under the supervision of Coast Region Cooperative Union (CORECU), AMCOS leaders and district authorities while the challenges are being promptly worked out.

"We have learnt a lesson from what happened in the last cashew nut season whereby some unfaithful individuals cheated and get paid instead of the farmers.

This time, stern measures will be taken to those who will try doing the same, and this will be the lesson to others in future," Eng Ndikilo said.

For their part, the farmers who were present during the auction expressed their appreciation for what the government is doing to make sure that they are getting fair payments.

The auction was conducted both online, via Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX), and through suggestion box.

During the sale a total of 1,231 tonnes were sold through suggestion box whereby 731 tonnes were sold at 2,1 72/- per kilogramme, 300 tonnes sold at 2,042/- while other 200 tonnes sold at 2, 142/- per kg.

Meanwhile, Eng Ndikilo has directed TMX Director of Operations Mr Augustine Mbulumi to look for more buyers for the coming auction in a bid to push up prices due to increase competition.