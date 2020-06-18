Tanzania: Dodoma Gets First Ever Isotope Hydrology Lab

THE Ministry of Water Permanent Secretary, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo has launched a first-ever Isotope Hydrology Laboratory in Dodoma that he says will help protect water sources in the country.

The facility of its own kind, first to be opened in East and Central Africa, will help the ministry to determine lifespan of a water source and actual volume of underground water in an area.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prof Mkumbo said at least 62,000 US dollars was spent to procure the liquid isotope water analyser.

"These are expensive equipment and must be preserved and protected for future generations," he said.

However, the PS directed that only trained personnel should be allowed to operate the facility with a lot of precaution, because it is delicate.

Experts say water is a limited and renewable resource that is frequently wasted or polluted and explaining further, they noted that Isotope hydrology is a nuclear technique that helps countries to better manage water resource(s) by providing information about water origin, age, quality and movement in underground aquifers.

Isotopes of water are variants of its chemical elements. By studying isotopes of water, hydrologists gain scientific knowledge that helps to inform countries how to protect and preserve their water supplies.

Emmanuel Nahozya, a Hydrologist from the Ministry of Water explained further that the gadget will help them translate components of water-basically hydrogen and oxygen to determine the water source.

"If, say, some water is tested from a river it will help provide potential information that would determine the amount of water underground and this is good especially when planning to drill a borehole," he added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water Eng. Anthony Sanga has suggested that his ministry is on a succession plan after realizing that most experienced hydrologists are on retirement ages with no immediate replacements. He said the system would include engaging students in the field of water science to learn at the lab partly to develop new professionals and fill the gaps.