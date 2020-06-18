Tanzania: Institutions Dispensing Justice Should Work As Team-Chief Justice

CHIEF Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma has called upon all institutions dispensing justice to work as a team in order to eliminate corruption in the society.

Equally, he tasked them to be resilient and allow a room, where the public can register their grievances and report cases of corruption.

Prof Juma took the stance here yesterday, while opening a symposium on Anti-Corruption strategy on Justice and Rights dispensing system in the country.

The Chief Justice also asked them to routinely conduct research to know what the public thinks about corruption, and how justice can be dispensed in a system that paints a good image of the country.

"Though corruption in the justice industry is a perception which will get off as we go along, but we should not ignore the public complaints, instead, we should listen to them on how institutions should work collectively as guided by law to bring change," he added.

The Chief Justice said anti-corruption drive should be part and parcel of the judicial daily activities, and also learn from the public to address shortcomings and complaints registered.

However, he called upon the public to come up and lodge their claims on any corrupt individual without fear and favour instead of complaining in secrecy that makes such cases to establish and persecute.

In a related development, Prof Juma said that next year the Warioba Presidential Report on Corruption will have marked 25 years, since it was handed over to President Benjamin Mkapa hence; There was a need to review what the judiciary has made out of it.

"December 2021, it will be 25 years since the Warioba Presidential Report on Corruption, we need to review and see how much we have worked on and the recommendations to reduce corruption in the judiciary," he pointed out.

Elaborating, he commended the Building sustainable anti-corruption action in Tanzania (BSAAT), for supporting the symposium and projects, which promote justice dispensing in the country.

On his part, the Principal Judge Dr Eliezer Feleshi said there should be a friendly anti-corruption system, which gives no room for corruption to thrive in the judiciary.

He said corruption is a setback to justice dispensing, thus a friendly system is what is needed for all stakeholders to discuss to see areas, which require concern and more attention.