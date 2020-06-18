Malawi: Mutharika Upbeat Ahead of Malawi Re-Run - 'Losing Is Completely Hypothetical, DPP-Udf Are Winning'

Ahead of next week's Tuesday fresh presidential elections, the incumbent President Peter Mutharika has claimed to have massive support in the country and that his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance has the numbers to secure his re-election.

DPP/UDF Alliance torch bearer President Peter Mutharika captured upon arrival in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi in Lilongwe Mutharika execuding confidence to to win outright in Tuesday's fresh presidential elections Atupele Muluzi: Welcoming Mutharika to Lilongwe Crowds of people turned up to give Mutharika a thunderous welcome in Lilongwe

Mutharika was on a whistle-stop tour from Blantyre to the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe to a thunderous welcome of supporters, Mutharika said he was in the last leg of the campaign to ensure that they get a landslide victory as DPP-UDF alliance are ceratin of security 50 percent plus one majority votes.

"Winning is certain but we want to do it resoundingly. Losing is completely hypothetical, DPP-UDF are winning," said Mutharika flanked by his runningmate, Atupele Muluzi.

The President told the crowd that he legitimately won last year's nullified election but the will of the people was overturned by the courts.

"Presidents are elected by the people and not the courts. We won the election last year because you voted for us. But they (the opposition) worked with the court to tussle government from us," said Mutharika.

Mutharika then called upon the people to vote for him and Muluzi in next week's polls to ensure the continuity of the various development projects his government has been implementing in the past five years.

"We want to continue development. As you vote next week, choose development instead of regression. Choose peace and not chaos and violence. Do not let them (the opposition) stop the projects that my government started," Mutharika said.

Mutharika is facing a stiff challenge from Lazarus Chakwera, a former church cleric who is president of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

To win outright in Tuesday's polling a candidate will need more than 50% of the votes.

Mutharika said he will pass this hurdle and said he was confident of a landslide win.

If no candidates does not, a run-off will be held within 30 days.

DPP director of elections Ben Phiri said the party has carried its census and is certain they are heading to victory.

Mutharika was declared winner in last year's elections with 38.57% of the popular vote, against 35.41% garnered by Chakwera and 20.24% for Saulos Chilima of the UTM Party and the country's estranged Vice President.

Both Chakwera and Chilima rejected the results and petitioned the courts which ordered the fresh elections.