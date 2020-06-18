Malawi: Mia Says DPP Should Honour Its Promises By June 23 or Be Booted Out of Power

17 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa - MEC Stringer

Malawi Congress party (MCP) deputy president, Mohammad Sidik Mia has called on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to honour their campaign promises in the coming 3 days, as that will be the only way to redeem themselves from being booted out of power.

Mia waves at MCP supporters in Nkhotakota Part of the crowds at Nkhotakota

This call was made on Wednesday when he held a rally at Chigumula Ground in Nkhotakota.

He said for the past six years DPP/UDF Alliance has been lying to Malawians that once voted into power, lives of people will be transformed for the better while the reality on the ground in proving to be contrary different from the said promises.

Mia said the ruling party has three days to finish all the projects and promises made to the people as that will be the only way people can vote for them.

Taking his turn, MCP Regional Chair for Lakeshore, Ezekiel Ching'oma, said Malawians are able to see for themselves that the ruling party has failed to deliver it's promises to the people as money meant for various projects continue to the swindled by those in power.

He then called on Malawians to vote for Tonse Alliance as one way of helping Malawi attain meaningful development.

Malawians are expected to conduct Fresh Presidential Elections on 23 June,2020 following the 3 February 2020 Concourt ruling that the elections held on 21 May 2019, were marred with irregularities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.