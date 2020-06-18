Tanzania: Zbar Presidential Nomination Race Hots Up

THREE more Chama Cha Mapinduzi's cadres collected the party's nomination forms on Wednesday, bringing to five the number of Zanzibar presidency's hopefuls so far.

Union Minister for Defence and National Services Dr Hussein Mwinyi was among the CCM stalwarts who picked the forms at Kisiwandui main offices.

Dr Mwinyi, however, declined comment on his decision to join the Zanzibar presidential race, saying it was too early to talk.

"...I haven't come here to speak to journalists but to collect the forms for the presidential race, so please bear with me, when the appropriate time comes, we will have a lot to say."

Earlier in the day, Mr Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi collected the nomination papers, expressing optimism on his nomination, saying: "CCM is the father of democracy globally, all party members have equal opportunities for nomination."

Former Permanent Secretary in the revolutionary government Omar Sheha Mussa promised to institute massive financial reforms for the country's speedy economic development if elected the eighth phase Zanzibar president.

Boasting of extensive experience of over 28 years in the public service, Mr Sheha said he has all-politically and academically-that are required for the Zanzibar presidency.

The race for Zanzibar presidency within CCM kicked off on Monday, with Mbwana Bakar Juma and Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Ali Abeid Amani Karume picking the nomination papers.

The ruling party has opened doors for aspiring presidential candidates to pick the nomination forms for Zanzibar and union presidencies.

CCM Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Dr Abdallah Juma Abdallah, speaking to reporters here last week, invited all "courageous" party members to collect the nomination papers but warned the corruption tainted individuals to remain at bay.

He said the party's offices will remain open for 16 days to allow aspirants to collect the forms and seek 250 sponsors from at least three regions, with at least one region in Unguja and Pemba, saying the party has set 4pm on June 30, 2020 as the deadline to return the forms.