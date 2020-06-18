Tanzania: Yanga Held in Fire Skirmish Tie

LAMINE Moro's kick boxing like foul on Mwinyi Kazimoto was a highlight of the day, as Young Africans and JKT Tanzania battled to a 1-1 draw in Dodoma on Wednesday.

The fire skirmishes Mainland Premier League match at the fully packed Jamhuri Stadium in the capital; saw both teams finishing with ten men as Moro and Kazimoto were given marching orders for un sportsmanship behaviours.

Michael Aidan put JKT Tanzania ahead in the first half but substitute Patrick Sibomana pulled level in the second half.

Following the results, Yanga have accumulated 55 points to remain third on the log, 17 points off the pace behind runaway league leaders Simba and two points behind second placed Azam FC.

Yanga were looking to record their second successive away victory after the league restart. The Jangwani Street lads came into the match fresh after silencing Mwadui FC 1-0 at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga last Saturday.

A positive start from the visitors nearly led to an early breakthrough. In the 9th minute when Haruna Niyonzima twisted to beat two defenders before laying the ball off and making his way into the penalty area.

In the 23rd minute, Aidan's set piece nearly beat goalkeeper Metacha Mnata but couldn't hit the target. Then, the encounter slightly turned to an end to end affair as each side battled hard for the opener but Yanga looked a side more likely to score.

Yanga threatened in the 32nd minute when a long ball by Moro almost found Deus Kaseke in space but goalkeeper Abdulrahaman Mohammed was sharp to block for an abortive corner kick.

JKT Tanzania also laid a series of forays. The home side's pressure was made to count and, with just nine minutes before the break, the deadlock was broken by JKT Tanzania's right wing back Michael Aidan. His 40 metres long drive beat keeper Mnata at the far post.

Four minute before the break, Kazimoto almost netted the second with a trademark long drive shot that narrowly sailed over the bar.

The threat started from a patient build-up play, which allowed Aidan to feed on running Kazimoto and the veteran midfielder somehow blazed over unmarked.

Yanga came in the second half a bit stronger, pushing for an equalizer but JKT Tanzania defenders stood firm the thwart series of dangers.

And, in the 50th minute, Yanga thought they have pulled level, when midfielder Feisal Salum netted from a rebound but referee Ludovick Charles ruled it out for clear offside

After an hour mark, Aidan set piece forced keeper Mnata to a full stretch to parry off his low shot for a corner kick. Then Yanga Head Coach Luc Eymael called in Sibomana for Mapinduzi Balama, while JKT Tanzania Coach Mohamed Abdallah called in Mohamed Rashid for Kelvin Nashon.

Yanga's Ivorian towering striker Yikpe Gislain replaced Kaseke and the changes slightly benefitted the Jangwani Street lads as they upped the tempo.

Their effort paid off in the 76th minute as Sibomana capitalized on a goalkeeping error to flick home the equalizer. Niyonzima's shot bounced in front of the keeper before he spilled it off only to allow lurking Sibomana to net his sixth goal of the season. As the time ticked by David Molinga replaced Niyonzima.

With three minutes to go, a moment of drama ensued, when it appeared that a defender had stamped on Sibomana and defender Moro reacted angrily by kicking Kazimoto on the back.

The former Simba midfielder also reacted angrily and pursued Moro in attempt to fight back and they were all shown straight red cards for unsportsmanship behaviour.