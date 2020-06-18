Angola/COVID-19 - Seven New Infections, One Death Reported

17 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Seven new positive cases of covid-19 and one death have been reported in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number of infections and deaths in the country to 155 and seven, respectively.

The information was released Wednesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said all seven cases are of local transmission.

Addressing the daily covid-19 update briefing, Franco Mufinda said the deceased was a patient who was in critical condition in the last few weeks.

The official also stated that five of the newly detected cases are resident of Hoji Ya Henda neighbourhood, Cazenga municipality, one from Talatona municipality and one from Benfica, municipality of Belas, all in Luanda.

With these new cases, Angola's covid-19 statistics stands at 155 positive cases (152 in Luanda and three in northern Cuanza Norte province). Of the infections, 65 are imported and 90 of local transmission, seven deaths, 84 active patients and 64 recoveries.

