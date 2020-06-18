Kenya: M-Pesa Services to Be Unavailable for Five Hours

Joseph Kanyi/The Nation
A woman withdraws money from an M-Pesa outlet in Nyeri (file photo).
17 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Safaricom has announced that M-Pesa services will be interrupted for upto five hours on Thursday as the company undertakes maintenance of their systems.

The planned interruption will be between 12am to 5am on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the teleco said all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase will hence be unavailable during the said period.

"During the maintenance, all M-Pesa services, including airtime purchase, shall be temporarily unavailable. The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers," the telco said in the statement.

The company further said the timing of the maintenance activity has been planned to minimise inconvenience to their customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank you for your continued support," the company said.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

