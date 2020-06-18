Kenya Likely to Forfeit CAF Confederation Cup Slot

16 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenya is likely to forfeit her slot in the CAF Confederation Cup if the Betway Cup matches are not completed, FKF CEO Barry Otieno has warned.

Caf on Tuesday released a provisional list of clubs which would be participating in the competition, two days after giving out the same on the Caf Champions League.

FKF, however, forwarded league leaders Gor Mahia as Kenyan representative in the CAF champion league after federation President Nick Mwendwa declared them champions on April 30 via Twitter.

KPL protested the decision and the case is still before the Sports Dispute Tribunal with the final verdict expected to be out on June 30.

Otieno said they wrote a letter to Caf asking for an extension but the continental body has not responded to them.

However, Otieno said the only chance of completing the FKF Betway Cup matches which had reached a quarterfinal stage is after June 6, in case the government relaxes curfew rules and allows sporting activities.

"Kenya will not be having a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup if the coronavirus pandemic continues and the matches at quarterfinals stage are not completed. Caf have also not responded to our letter asking for an extension and as at now, we don't know the deadline. We requested for an extension based on their timeline," Otieno told Nairobi News

The youthful official, however, revealed that the remaining matches can be completed within 10 days if the situation will allow after June 6 and Caf deadline would not have passed.

Otieno also said that the slot can't be granted to second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz because it is not within the body's law.

On March 14 the FKF Betway Cup round of 16 ties pitting Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers and Wazito vs KCB aborted at Afraha stadium in Nakuru just a day after the first case of coronavirus was reported into the country.

Fortune Sacco against Bidco and Kisumu All Stars vs Keroka Technical matches were also not played after all the teams failed to turn up for the match as a way of respecting government directive on public gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic.

As it is now, FKF doesn't have a National Executive Committee (NEC) to hear and determine the way forward on the matches.

AFC Leopards, Bandari, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks had already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Bandari represented Kenya in the competition last season but were edged out after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Guinean side Horoya AC in the play-off stage.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

