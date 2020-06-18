South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Rise to 1,807

Juba — South Sudan's coronavirus tally has risen to 1,807 after the Public Health Laboratory confirmed more than 30 new cases on Tuesday.

Some 89 people have recovered from the virus, while the death toll has increased to 31 in the last 48 hours.

"We managed to discharge 31 patients who are cured and this make the total number of those cured and discharged 89 and the total number of deaths is 31, including one death in the last 24 hours," said Dr Richard Lako, the incident manager at the Ministry of Health.

Of the total 1,807 positive cases recorded, 424 are women and 1,383 are men.

Speaking on the state-run television SSBC on Tuesday in Juba, Dr Lako added that the pandemic is spreading fast across the country.

According to the Health ministry, Yei town of Central Equatoria State has been identified as a second hotspot of the virus after the capital Juba.

Meanwhile, Dr Mathew Tut, the director of Preparedness and Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health, says the World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating numerous respiratory-related deaths in Bor and Bentiu Protection of Civilians Site.

Bentiu recorded one coronavirus case weeks ago.