Rwanda: Muhitira in Early Preps for Kigali Peace Marathon

Félicien Muhitira, Rwanda's finest middle and long distance runner, has resumed training as he gears up for the 16th Kigali International Peace Marathon.

The 2020 edition of the annual race, one of the biggest athletics events in Africa, will take place in October.

A fortnight ago, the Ministry of Sports allowed athletes in non-contact sports - including athletics - to restart individual outdoor training after nearly three months of the Covid-19 lockdown and total ban on all sports activities in the country.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Muhitira said that he was progressively picking up the pace again and his ultimate target is to win gold in this year's Kigali Peace Marathon.

"I am working hard in training, there is good progress so far," he said. "Obviously I am not at the fitness level I had before the lockdown, and I acknowledge it will take time but there is probably four months before the event. I will be [by then] ready and fit for it."

"It will take extraordinary effort for athletes - in any sport - to fully regain fitness for competitive action."

The local athletics governing body (RAF) announced last month that the Kigali Peace Marathon had been moved to October but the date of the event was yet to be determined.

The 25-year old, who joined APR Athletics Club in March this year, trains daily in Ngoma District, Eastern Province.

He is one of the only Rwandans who have already qualified for the 32nd Olympic Games, along with fellow marathoner John Hakizimana.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place this year but postponed due to Covid-19, will mark Rwanda's 10th consecutive appearance in the world's biggest sports event.

Muhitira earned his full marathon minima from Italy in April last year.